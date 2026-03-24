Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) vs. Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) and Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Travelzoo and Prosus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Travelzoo 4.98% -132.89% 9.75% Prosus N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.4% of Travelzoo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Prosus shares are held by institutional investors. 43.2% of Travelzoo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Prosus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Travelzoo $91.72 million 0.75 $4.70 million $0.38 16.49 Prosus $6.17 billion 3.78 $12.37 billion N/A N/A

This table compares Travelzoo and Prosus”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Prosus has higher revenue and earnings than Travelzoo.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Travelzoo and Prosus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Travelzoo 1 1 3 0 2.40 Prosus 0 0 3 1 3.25

Travelzoo presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 187.26%. Given Travelzoo’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Travelzoo is more favorable than Prosus.

Risk and Volatility

Travelzoo has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prosus has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Travelzoo

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Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters. The company's Travelzoo website and newsletters include local deals and getaways listings that allow members to purchase vouchers for offers from local businesses, such as spas, hotels, and restaurants; Jack's Flight Club, a subscription service that provides members with information about exceptional airfares; and Travelzoo Network, a network of third-party websites that list travel deals published by the company. It serves airlines, hotels, cruise lines, vacations packagers, tour operators, destinations, car rental companies, travel agents, theater and performing arts groups, restaurants, spas, and activity companies. Travelzoo Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Prosus

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Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses in Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, education technology, etail, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. The company was formerly known as Myriad International Holdings N.V. and changed its name to Prosus N.V. in August 2019. Prosus N.V. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Prosus N.V. operates as a subsidiary of Naspers Limited.

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