Bollore (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of Bollore S.A. (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.45, but opened at $5.70. Bollore shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 2,471 shares trading hands.

Bollore Stock Down 0.8%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.49.

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About Bollore

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Bolloré is a diversified French conglomerate active across transportation and logistics, energy storage and systems, and communications. The company operates through subsidiaries that offer freight forwarding, port operations, and supply chain management services, serving industries ranging from automotive and industrial to retail and healthcare. Its logistics arm, Bolloré Logistics, maintains a network of offices and logistics platforms in Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Americas, supporting import, export and customs services.

In energy storage, Bolloré has developed advanced lithium metal polymer (LMP) battery technology under its Blue Solutions division.

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