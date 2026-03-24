Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,886,278 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 1,089,825 shares.The stock last traded at $45.14 and had previously closed at $45.25.
Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.5%
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.81.
Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.1905 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile
The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.
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