Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,886,278 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 1,089,825 shares.The stock last traded at $45.14 and had previously closed at $45.25.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.5%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.81.

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Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.1905 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JMBS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,412,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119,668 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $128,206,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,218,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,960 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 691.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,893,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 18,847.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 825,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,737,000 after buying an additional 821,577 shares in the last quarter.

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The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

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