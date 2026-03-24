easyjet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

easyjet PLC (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 6,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,780% from the previous session’s volume of 367 shares.The stock last traded at $4.81 and had previously closed at $4.93.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of easyjet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.
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easyjet Price Performance
easyjet Company Profile
easyJet plc is a UK-based low-cost airline known for operating scheduled point-to-point flights across Europe, Turkey, North Africa and select destinations in the Middle East. Trading under the symbol EJTTF on the OTC Markets, the company offers no-frills air travel with a focus on affordable fares and ancillary revenues from services such as seat selection, in-flight catering and checked baggage.
Founded in 1995 by Stelios Haji-Ioannou and commencing operations in 1996, easyJet pioneered the low-cost carrier model in Europe, targeting both leisure and business travelers with a streamlined cost structure and high aircraft utilization.
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