Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) and Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Head to Head Survey

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Free Report) and Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Schaeffler has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commercial Vehicle Group has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

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Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Schaeffler and Commercial Vehicle Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schaeffler $19.68 billion 0.04 -$683.89 million ($1.31) -3.66 Commercial Vehicle Group $649.00 million 0.21 -$22.78 million ($0.67) -5.44

Commercial Vehicle Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Schaeffler. Commercial Vehicle Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Schaeffler, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Schaeffler and Commercial Vehicle Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schaeffler -4.73% -10.43% -1.77% Commercial Vehicle Group -3.51% -11.74% -3.93%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.3% of Commercial Vehicle Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Commercial Vehicle Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Schaeffler and Commercial Vehicle Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schaeffler 0 0 1 0 3.00 Commercial Vehicle Group 1 1 0 0 1.50

Summary

Commercial Vehicle Group beats Schaeffler on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Schaeffler

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Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells components and system for industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The Automotive Technologies division offers mechanical, mechatronic, and electronic components and systems for powertrain electrification used in passenger cars and commercial vehicles, such as electric motors, axle transmissions, axle drives, power electronics, hybrid modules, electromechanical and hydraulic actuators, and thermal management module; torque converters, hybrid dampers, clutches, variable valve train systems, valve-lash adjustment elements, balancer shafts, camshaft phasing systems, timing drives, and front end auxillary drives. This division provides rolling bearing application and products, such as wheel, ball, and needle roller bearings; and mechanical components and mechatronic systems for steering and other chassis applications, including Space Drive, a steer-by-wire system. The Automotive Aftermarket division offers components and repair solutions for light commercial vehicles, trucks and buses, and offroad sectors under the LuK, INA, and FAG brand names, as well as service for repair shops under the REPXPERT brand. The Industrial division develops and manufactures rotary and linear bearing solutions, drive technology components and systems, and service solutions, such as sensor-based condition monitoring systems. This division serves customers in the wind, raw materials, aerospace, rail, offroad, two wheelers, power transmission, and industrial automation sectors. The company was formerly known as INA Beteiligungsgesellschaft mit beschränkter Haftung and changed its name to Schaeffler AG in October 2014. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany. Schaeffler AG is a subsidiary of IHO Verwaltungs GmbH.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

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Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells systems, assemblies, and components to commercial and electric vehicle, and industrial automation markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation. It offers vehicle seats and seating systems, such as static, mechanical, and air suspension seats, as well as office seating products under KAB Seating, National Seating, Bostrom Seating, and Stratos brands. The company also provides thermoformed, injection molded, reaction injection molded, and decorated/hydrographic finished products; vinyl or cloth-covered appliqués; instrument panels; plastics decorating and finishing products; cab structures; and cab interiors, including armrests, grab handles, storage systems, floor coverings and mats, sleeper bunks, headliners, wall panels, and privacy curtains under the AdvancTEK brand. In addition, it offers high and low voltage electrical wire harness assemblies function as the primary electric current carrying devices used in providing electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial and other vehicles; and panel assemblies. Further, the company provides mirrors, wipers, and wiper systems under Bostrom, Moto Mirror, Sprague Devices, and RoadWatch brands; integrated and electro-mechanical assemblies, and cabinets. It offers its products and systems for the truck, power sports, bus, construction, mining, automotive, agricultural, mining, rail, marine, power generation, e-commerce, warehouse integration, transportation, military/defense, industrial, municipal, off-road recreational, and specialty vehicle markets. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New Albany, Ohio.

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