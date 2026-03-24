Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION) versus Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) Financial Survey

Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION – Get Free Report) and Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lionsgate Studios and Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lionsgate Studios $3.20 billion 0.88 -$125.30 million ($0.85) -11.36 Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A $4.48 billion 4.22 $551.06 million $2.20 34.36

Profitability

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A has higher revenue and earnings than Lionsgate Studios. Lionsgate Studios is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Lionsgate Studios and Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lionsgate Studios -8.83% N/A -2.69% Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lionsgate Studios and Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lionsgate Studios 1 5 7 1 2.57 Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A 0 1 3 2 3.17

Lionsgate Studios currently has a consensus target price of $9.95, suggesting a potential upside of 3.05%. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A has a consensus target price of $108.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.87%. Given Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A is more favorable than Lionsgate Studios.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.4% of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.1% of Lionsgate Studios shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Lionsgate Studios has a beta of -0.38, indicating that its stock price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A beats Lionsgate Studios on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lionsgate Studios

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Lionsgate Studios Corp. engages in the provision of motion picture and studio operations that bring a varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers. The company is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

About Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A

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Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. It is also involved in the operation of the Formula 1 Paddock Club hospitality program; and provision of freight, logistical, and travel related services for the teams and other third parties, as well as the F2 and F3 race series. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group operates as a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

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