Contrasting CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU) & SCHMID Group (NASDAQ:SHMD)

SCHMID Group (NASDAQ:SHMD – Get Free Report) and CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

SCHMID Group has a beta of -0.61, meaning that its share price is 161% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CLEAR Secure has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

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Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.0% of SCHMID Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.8% of CLEAR Secure shares are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of SCHMID Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.7% of CLEAR Secure shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCHMID Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 CLEAR Secure 1 3 5 0 2.44

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SCHMID Group and CLEAR Secure, as provided by MarketBeat.

CLEAR Secure has a consensus target price of $51.57, indicating a potential downside of 7.27%. Given CLEAR Secure’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CLEAR Secure is more favorable than SCHMID Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SCHMID Group and CLEAR Secure”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SCHMID Group $68.81 million 5.36 N/A N/A N/A CLEAR Secure $900.78 million 8.23 $109.17 million $1.12 49.66

CLEAR Secure has higher revenue and earnings than SCHMID Group.

Profitability

This table compares SCHMID Group and CLEAR Secure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCHMID Group N/A N/A N/A CLEAR Secure 12.12% 70.08% 9.25%

Summary

CLEAR Secure beats SCHMID Group on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SCHMID Group

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SCHMID Group N.V. develops and manufactures equipment and process solutions for electronics, photovoltaics, glass, and energy systems in Germany and internationally. The company offers electronics equipment, ET board, vertical and horizontal wet process, vacuum metallization and tech, plating, chemical mechanical polishing, and automation system solutions; and systems and process solutions for manufacturing and processing photovoltaic products, such as wafers, cells, modules, and thin films, as well as turnkey production lines. It also provides maintenance, after sales, customer training, and on-site services, as well as offers spare parts. The company was founded in 1864 and is based in Freudenstadt, Germany.

About CLEAR Secure

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Clear Secure, Inc. operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members. In addition, it provides RESERVE powered by CLEAR, a virtual queuing technology that provides users with the ability to book a dedicated time slot to go through security at the airport; CLEAR Verified, a B2B offering that extends secure identity platform to partners to create friction-free experiences for their customers; TSA PreCheck Enrollment Provided by CLEAR, as well as online renewal services; Atlas Certified, an automated solution to verify professional licenses and certification data across industries; and Sora ID that enables adding know your customer services to platform offerings, as well as virtual queuing technology that enables customers to manage lines. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Clear Secure, Inc. is a subsidiary of Alclear Investments, Llc.

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