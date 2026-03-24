Park Place Capital Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 504.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,202 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 200.0% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total value of $75,885,432.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,863,955.89. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Stock Up 3.0%

APH opened at $130.55 on Tuesday. Amphenol Corporation has a one year low of $56.45 and a one year high of $167.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.73.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 18.49%.The business’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective (up from $152.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $165.00 price target on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on APH

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Further Reading

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