Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in DTE Energy Company $DTE

Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 64,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,348,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its position in DTE Energy by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 5,969.0% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 8,655 shares in the last quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $647,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

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DTE Energy Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $142.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. DTE Energy Company has a 52-week low of $123.69 and a 52-week high of $154.63.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 12.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. DTE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $4.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on DTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on DTE Energy from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Barclays increased their price target on DTE Energy from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $157.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DTE

About DTE Energy

(Free Report)

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company’s utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

Further Reading

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