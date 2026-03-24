Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Position Boosted by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,142,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Bannerman Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Truist Financial set a $350.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $345.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOG

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.41, for a total value of $318,580.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,091.71. This trade represents a 18.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.89, for a total transaction of $10,006,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,642,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,573,853.40. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,110,165 shares of company stock valued at $118,134,117. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $299.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.66 and a 52-week high of $350.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.23. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The business had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.