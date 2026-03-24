Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 78.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Everpar Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Bannerman Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,777,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 157,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,484,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

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Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $299.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.66 and a 1 year high of $350.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.21, for a total transaction of $10,439,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,244,372 shares in the company, valued at $720,914,730.12. This trade represents a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.41, for a total transaction of $318,580.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,091.71. This represents a 18.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 2,110,165 shares of company stock worth $118,134,117 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson set a $300.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC set a $400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $345.71.

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Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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