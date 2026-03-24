Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank raised Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Repsol from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Friday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Repsol from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on Repsol

Repsol Stock Up 4.8%

Shares of REPYY traded up $1.26 on Tuesday, hitting $27.58. 334,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,828. Repsol has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $29.08. The company has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The energy company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14 billion. Repsol had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 3.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Repsol will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repsol Company Profile

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Repsol is a Spanish integrated energy company engaged across the full oil and gas value chain and increasingly in low?carbon energy businesses. Its core activities include upstream exploration and production of oil and natural gas, midstream operations such as liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading and logistics, and downstream refining, petrochemicals, and fuel marketing. The company also supplies lubricants, specialty chemicals and related industrial products, and operates a widespread network of retail fuel stations and convenience services.

Founded in 1987, Repsol has grown from a national refiner into a global energy player through international exploration, production projects and commercial expansion.

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