Scott & Selber Inc. Acquires 51,876 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Scott & Selber Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 148.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 51,876 shares during the quarter. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG opened at $33.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.14. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $58.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 12.88%.Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMG. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on CMG

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

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