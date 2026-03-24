Head-To-Head Contrast: Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) & Baird Medical Investment (NASDAQ:BDMD)

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) and Baird Medical Investment (NASDAQ:BDMD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Atossa Genetics has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baird Medical Investment has a beta of -1.43, meaning that its stock price is 243% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Profitability

This table compares Atossa Genetics and Baird Medical Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atossa Genetics N/A -49.42% -44.76% Baird Medical Investment N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atossa Genetics N/A N/A -$25.50 million ($3.60) -1.56 Baird Medical Investment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Atossa Genetics and Baird Medical Investment”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.7% of Atossa Genetics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.8% of Baird Medical Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Atossa Genetics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 78.9% of Baird Medical Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Atossa Genetics and Baird Medical Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atossa Genetics 2 0 2 1 2.40 Baird Medical Investment 1 0 0 0 1.00

Atossa Genetics currently has a consensus target price of $95.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,593.40%. Given Atossa Genetics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Atossa Genetics is more favorable than Baird Medical Investment.

Summary

Atossa Genetics beats Baird Medical Investment on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atossa Genetics

(Get Free Report)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology for women breast cancer and other conditions in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is oral (Z)-endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer. It also develops immunotherapy/chimeric antigen receptor therapy programs. The company was formerly known as Atossa Genetics Inc. and changed its name to Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2020. Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Baird Medical Investment

(Get Free Report)

Baird Medical Investment Holdings Ltd. is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and provision of medical devices. It is also involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of microwave ablation medical devices, as well as sale of other medical devices. The company was founded on June 16, 2023 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

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