JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $23.80 Million Stock Position in Amer Sports, Inc. $AS

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 684,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Amer Sports were worth $23,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AS. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amer Sports during the first quarter worth $565,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amer Sports by 44.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,372,000 after acquiring an additional 358,536 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amer Sports by 136.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 747,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,962,000 after acquiring an additional 430,702 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Amer Sports by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 74,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 23,450 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 474.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 10,011 shares during the last quarter. 40.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial set a $49.00 target price on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research cut Amer Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Evercore boosted their price target on Amer Sports from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Amer Sports from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amer Sports presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.12.

Amer Sports Stock Up 6.5%

Shares of AS opened at $32.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.50. Amer Sports, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.21 and a 52 week high of $42.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.68.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Amer Sports had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Amer Sports has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.150 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.280-0.300 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Amer Sports Profile

(Free Report)

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) is a Helsinki-based sporting goods group that designs, develops and markets performance-oriented equipment, apparel and footwear across multiple sports. The company focuses on product innovation, brand-driven marketing and global distribution to serve athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, offering goods for activities such as skiing, running, hiking, tennis, golf and diving.

Amer Sports’ portfolio comprises well-known sports and outdoor brands, including Salomon (outdoor footwear and winter sports), Atomic (alpine skis and ski equipment), Arc’teryx (technical outerwear and climbing gear), Wilson (racquet and ball sports equipment) and Suunto (precision instruments and sports watches).

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