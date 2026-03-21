Park National Corp OH Takes $912,000 Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHO

Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 37,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 74,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,224 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 362,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,842,000 after purchasing an additional 55,292 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 25,830 shares during the period.

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Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of SCHO opened at $24.21 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.19 and a fifty-two week high of $24.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.37.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.0707 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

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