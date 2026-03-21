Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $7.48 Million Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,646 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $7,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

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Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.9%

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $49.80 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.02 and a twelve month high of $51.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.36.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1487 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

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