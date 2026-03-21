Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PGNY. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Progyny from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Progyny from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup upgraded Progyny to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Citizens Jmp raised Progyny from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Progyny in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.91.

Get Progyny alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Progyny

Progyny Trading Down 0.3%

PGNY stock opened at $18.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01. Progyny has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $28.75.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.26 million. Progyny had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Progyny has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.830-1.950 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.450 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progyny

In related news, EVP Allison Swartz sold 4,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $81,031.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 89,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,894.60. The trade was a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,455 shares of company stock worth $129,515 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Progyny

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Progyny by 260.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,243,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,688 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter valued at $19,917,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 79.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,575,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,904,000 after acquiring an additional 696,447 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 37.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,996,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,933,000 after acquiring an additional 545,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Progyny during the second quarter valued at $9,368,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progyny Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Progyny, Inc is a New York-based fertility benefits management company that partners with employers and health plans to design and administer comprehensive family-building programs. The company’s digital health platform integrates clinical expertise, patient support tools and data analytics to help members navigate fertility treatments, from in vitro fertilization (IVF) and egg freezing to surrogacy and adoption. By focusing on outcomes-based care, Progyny aims to improve success rates while controlling costs for its clients.

The core of Progyny’s offering is its proprietary Smart Cycle® benefit, which bundles clinical, emotional and logistical support into a single package.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.