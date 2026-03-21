Apple Inc. $AAPL is Steadtrust LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Steadtrust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,970 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Apple comprises 4.7% of Steadtrust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Steadtrust LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its position in Apple by 17.9% in the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 2.2% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 397,834 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,301,000 after acquiring an additional 8,446 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in Apple by 48.4% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,426,605 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $363,256,000 after acquiring an additional 465,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.3% during the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 100,130 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Apple from $239.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AAPL

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $247.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $288.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 159.94%. The firm had revenue of $143.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is 13.15%.

Apple Company Profile

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Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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