Groupama Asset Managment Boosts Stake in The Mosaic Company $MOS

Groupama Asset Managment lifted its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 211.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,270 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mosaic by 632.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,447,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,294,205 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mosaic in the second quarter worth $158,085,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Mosaic by 102.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,701,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,092,000 after buying an additional 3,894,947 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,380,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,576,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $436,140,000 after buying an additional 1,285,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

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Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $22.36 and a 1 year high of $38.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.01 and its 200 day moving average is $28.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 4.49%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 52.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MOS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mosaic

Mosaic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mosaic Co is one of the world’s leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company’s primary business activities center on the extraction, processing and distribution of phosphate rock, phosphate-based fertilizers and potash products. These core nutrients are essential components in modern agriculture, supporting crop yields and soil health across a range of farming applications.

In its phosphate segment, Mosaic operates mining and production facilities that convert phosphate rock into concentrated phosphates, finished phosphate fertilizers and feed phosphates for animal nutrition.

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