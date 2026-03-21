Groupama Asset Managment Lowers Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Groupama Asset Managment reduced its position in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 70.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,696 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 13,617 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 68.5% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 36.2% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

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Keysight Technologies Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of KEYS opened at $277.54 on Friday. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.43 and a fifty-two week high of $317.00. The firm has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.01, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $249.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Keysight Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.590- EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.330 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jo Ann Juskie sold 1,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.42, for a total value of $304,420.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,821,079.84. The trade was a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.72, for a total value of $203,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 127,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,042,138.76. This trade represents a 0.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,889 shares of company stock valued at $9,746,021. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $232.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $227.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $243.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEYS

About Keysight Technologies

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett?Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight’s product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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