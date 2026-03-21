Groupama Asset Managment Sells 6,899 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

Groupama Asset Managment decreased its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 68.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,899 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Glyn Aeppel acquired 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $186.00 per share, with a total value of $40,176.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 19,481 shares in the company, valued at $3,623,466. This represents a 1.12% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary M. Rodkin acquired 226 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $186.00 per share, with a total value of $42,036.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 19,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,630. This represents a 1.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,192 shares of company stock worth $407,712. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. Morgan Stanley set a $205.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Mizuho set a $192.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Friday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPG

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of SPG stock opened at $184.49 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.34 and a twelve month high of $205.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.36.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.02. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 124.12% and a net margin of 72.71%.The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 62.06%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE: SPG) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed?use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high?profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon’s portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open?air centers, outlet properties and mixed?use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.