Groupama Asset Managment Invests $1.06 Million in Allegion PLC $ALLE

Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,838,000. Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the third quarter worth $9,297,000. Fusion Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the third quarter worth $4,406,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in Allegion in the second quarter valued at $112,433,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Allegion by 5.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,356,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $417,991,000 after acquiring an additional 113,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Allegion

In related news, Director Sue Main purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $149.61 per share, for a total transaction of $299,220.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,220. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Mizell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $161,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,821.65. This trade represents a 16.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Stock Performance

Allegion stock opened at $142.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Allegion PLC has a 12 month low of $116.57 and a 12 month high of $183.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.80. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.07). Allegion had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 15.83%.The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Allegion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.700-8.900 EPS. Research analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 29.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALLE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Allegion from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Allegion in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allegion

About Allegion

(Free Report)

Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE) is a global provider of security products and solutions focused on ensuring the safety and security of people and property. The company was formed in December 2013 through a corporate spin-off from Ingersoll Rand and is head­quartered in Dublin, Ireland. Allegion’s core mission is to deliver innovative mechanical and electronic access control systems for a wide range of end markets, including commercial buildings, residential properties, institutional facilities, and industrial sites.

The company’s product portfolio spans mechanical locksets, door closers, exit devices, key systems and cylinders, as well as a growing suite of electronic and smart access control offerings.

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