American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.4167.

AMWL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Well from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of American Well in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen cut American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th.

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American Well Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMWL opened at $5.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.34. American Well has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $9.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.17.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $55.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.71 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 38.38% and a negative return on equity of 35.33%. Equities research analysts expect that American Well will post -9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Well news, insider Dmitry Zamansky sold 6,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $30,278.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 191,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,619.80. The trade was a 3.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,334 shares of company stock worth $50,120. 11.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Well by 49.3% during the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 259,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 85,581 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in American Well in the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in American Well by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 115,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 49,135 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in American Well by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 47,745 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Well by 232.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 44,852 shares in the last quarter. 56.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Well

(Get Free Report)

American Well, operating under the trade name Amwell, is a Boston-based digital health company that develops and delivers telehealth solutions to healthcare providers, payers, employers and patients. Through its cloud-based platform, the company enables secure virtual visits, remote patient monitoring and integrated care coordination across a range of medical disciplines, including primary care, behavioral health, chronic disease management and urgent care.

The company’s core offering, the Amwell Telehealth Platform, facilitates live video consultations, asynchronous messaging, e-prescribing and electronic health record integration.

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