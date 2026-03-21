SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.70.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SN. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SharkNinja from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. National Bank Financial set a $145.00 price objective on SharkNinja in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SharkNinja from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Monday, December 29th.

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SharkNinja Stock Down 3.5%

SN opened at $98.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.78. SharkNinja has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $133.99.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. SharkNinja had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. SharkNinja has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SharkNinja will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at SharkNinja

In other news, CFO Adam Quigley sold 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.36, for a total value of $299,623.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 8,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,844.28. The trade was a 23.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SharkNinja

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SN. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 386.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 15,028 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC increased its holdings in SharkNinja by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 159,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 18,184 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in SharkNinja by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. now owns 39,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,608,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in SharkNinja in the third quarter worth $2,859,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

SharkNinja Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SharkNinja (NYSE: SN) is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of innovative small home appliances under the Shark® and Ninja® brands. The company’s product portfolio spans floorcare, cleaning and home environment products, including upright, cordless and robotic vacuum cleaners, steam mops and air purifiers. In the kitchen category, SharkNinja offers a broad range of cooking and food preparation solutions, such as countertop ovens, air fryers, multicookers, blenders and coffee makers. Its products are positioned to deliver user-friendly performance, innovative features and durable design for everyday household tasks.

Founded in 1998 as Euro-Pro Operating LLC, the company initially focused on the European market before expanding its presence in North America.

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