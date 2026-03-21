JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 21,487 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,062 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,487 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.42% of Manhattan Associates worth $52,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MANH. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 181.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $380,733,000 after buying an additional 1,243,390 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth about $162,545,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 22.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,801,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $574,334,000 after acquiring an additional 518,321 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 88.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 667,728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,871,000 after purchasing an additional 314,112 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 676,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,573,000 after purchasing an additional 312,858 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Shares of MANH opened at $137.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 1.05. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.86 and a 1-year high of $247.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.96 and a 200 day moving average of $175.16.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 75.61%. The business had revenue of $270.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.040-5.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MANH shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $237.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.36.

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About Manhattan Associates

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Manhattan Associates, Inc (NASDAQ: MANH) is a provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce software solutions designed to optimize the flow of goods, information and funds across enterprise operations. Its flagship offerings include warehouse management, transportation management, order management and omnichannel fulfillment applications. These solutions are delivered through a cloud-native platform called Manhattan Active, which enables retailers, manufacturers, carriers and third-party logistics providers to orchestrate inventory, manage distribution and improve customer service in real time.

Key product areas include Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, which automates and optimizes warehouse operations from receiving through shipping; Manhattan Active Transportation Management, supporting carrier selection, routing and freight payment; and Manhattan Active Omni, which unifies order capture, inventory visibility and fulfillment across stores, distribution centers and e-commerce channels.

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