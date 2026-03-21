Emeth Value Capital LLC Increases Position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. $DRVN

Emeth Value Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,846,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 582,255 shares during the period. Driven Brands accounts for 70.3% of Emeth Value Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Emeth Value Capital LLC’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $57,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DRVN. North Peak Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Driven Brands by 9.0% in the second quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 7,123,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,081,000 after purchasing an additional 589,556 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,645,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,911,000. Ararat Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Driven Brands by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 1,097,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Driven Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,599,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Driven Brands Trading Up 2.7%

Driven Brands stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $19.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Key Driven Brands News

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $457.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.50 million. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 25.31% and a negative net margin of 9.14%.During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Driven Brands this week:

Positive Sentiment: Proposed class-action settlement announced by lead counsel, which may cap some litigation risk and was a likely catalyst for buying interest today. Proposed Settlement Announcement

Proposed class-action settlement announced by lead counsel, which may cap some litigation risk and was a likely catalyst for buying interest today. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest data appears to show zero reported short shares (likely a data error or reporting lag); days-to-cover reported as 0.0 — this is not meaningful evidence of a large short-squeeze. (Internal reporting entries dated 3/19–3/20.)

Reported short-interest data appears to show zero reported short shares (likely a data error or reporting lag); days-to-cover reported as 0.0 — this is not meaningful evidence of a large short-squeeze. (Internal reporting entries dated 3/19–3/20.) Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities class actions and investor-alerts filed or announced by law firms (Hagens Berman, Rosen, Kessler Topaz, BFA, Bernstein Liebhard, Pomerantz, etc.) alleging pervasive accounting errors and internal control failures covering fiscal years 2023–2025 after the company said its financials can no longer be relied upon. This wave of litigation follows a reported ~39% stock drop tied to the disclosure and creates ongoing legal, financial restatement, and reputational risk. Hagens Berman Notice BFA/BusinessWire Notice

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Driven Brands news, insider Scott L. O’melia sold 46,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 326,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,104. The trade was a 12.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on DRVN shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Driven Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. William Blair upgraded shares of Driven Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Driven Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Driven Brands

Driven Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: DRVN) is a leading North American provider of automotive aftermarket services, operating through a network of franchised and company-owned locations. The company’s platform encompasses a diverse portfolio of car care and maintenance brands, including Meineke Car Care Centers, Maaco Collision Repair & Auto Painting, Take 5 Oil Change, and Carstar Collision Repair. Driven Brands delivers a full range of services from routine maintenance and oil changes to collision repair, paint protection, and vehicle customization.

Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Driven Brands serves both individual consumers and commercial clients across the United States and Canada.

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