FTI Consulting, Inc. $FCN Shares Acquired by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,392 shares during the quarter. FTI Consulting accounts for 1.0% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $26,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCN. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the third quarter worth approximately $2,201,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 259.3% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 16,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 11,591 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,963,000 after purchasing an additional 77,690 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 437,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,715,000 after purchasing an additional 21,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 54.5% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 293,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,464,000 after purchasing an additional 103,553 shares in the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FCN. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.00.

FTI Consulting Stock Up 3.0%

FCN opened at $174.51 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $149.31 and a one year high of $183.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.99.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $990.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.49 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 7.15%.The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. FTI Consulting has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.900-9.600 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

(Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc is a global business advisory firm providing multidisciplinary solutions designed to address complex challenges and strategic opportunities. The company’s primary service offerings encompass corporate finance & restructuring, economic consulting, forensic & litigation consulting, strategic communications, and technology. These capabilities enable clients to manage financial distress, navigate regulatory environments, resolve disputes, build trust with stakeholders, and leverage data-driven insights.

In its corporate finance & restructuring practice, FTI delivers restructuring, interim management, and transaction advisory services to companies facing operational or financial pressures.

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