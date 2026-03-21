CWA Asset Management Group LLC Trims Position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

CWA Asset Management Group LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 462,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,931 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises 1.5% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $42,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innova Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,751,000 after buying an additional 104,151 shares during the period. Baring Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baring Financial LLC now owns 68,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,234,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter.

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SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIL opened at $91.57 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $91.26 and a twelve month high of $91.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.54.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

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