iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP Shares Bought by Envision Financial LLC

Envision Financial LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 0.5% of Envision Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Envision Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TIP. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,155,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,908,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189,926 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4,627.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,910,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848,700 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 44.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,471,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,675,000 after acquiring an additional 451,450 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 43.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,388,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,991,000 after acquiring an additional 417,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,155,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,520,000 after purchasing an additional 125,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP stock opened at $110.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.92. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $106.47 and a 12 month high of $112.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the inflation-protected public obligations of the United States Treasury, commonly known as TIPS. The Underlying Index includes all publicly-issued the United States Treasury inflation-protected securities that have at least one year remaining to maturity, are rated investment-grade and have $250 million or more of face value.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.