Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Invests $8.86 Million in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF $HMOP

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 226,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,863,000. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF accounts for 0.5% of Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. United Community Bank acquired a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Hill Island Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth about $234,000.

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Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.7%

NYSEARCA:HMOP opened at $38.95 on Friday. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $39.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.24.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

About Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1131 per share. This is an increase from Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%.

(Free Report)

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report).

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