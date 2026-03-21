Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Grows Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 635,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,966 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $48,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 324.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 306.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter.

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Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $79.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.68. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.52 and a 1-year high of $89.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.87.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation. AVEM was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

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