Epiq Partners LLC Invests $605,000 in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF $FLOT

Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 11,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 68.5% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period.

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iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

BATS FLOT opened at $50.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.94. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.75 and a 1 year high of $51.34.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

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