Epiq Partners LLC Has $2.88 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP $BIP

Epiq Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,414 shares during the period. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners accounts for about 1.3% of Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 17.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 110.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

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Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

BIP stock opened at $36.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.78. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP has a 52-week low of $25.72 and a 52-week high of $40.32.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 4.40%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $0.455 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 202.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BIP shares. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BIP

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP) is a publicly traded limited partnership that owns and operates a diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets across four core sectors: utilities, transport, energy and data infrastructure. Through long-lived, regulated or contracted assets, Brookfield Infrastructure provides essential services such as electricity transmission and distribution, toll road and port operations, midstream energy logistics and fiber-based data networks.

The company’s utilities division encompasses regulated electricity and gas distribution networks in North and South America, Europe and Australia, ensuring stable cash flows under current regulatory frameworks.

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