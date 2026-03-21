Insider Selling: Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Director Sells $859,875.00 in Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) Director William Phd Link sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total value of $859,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 116,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,002,478.28. The trade was a 9.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ TARS opened at $64.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.22. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.51 and a fifty-two week high of $85.25. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.85.

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Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $151.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.56 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 19.63% and a negative net margin of 14.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARS. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,290,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,930,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,062,000 after acquiring an additional 491,326 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,095,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 11,730.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 437,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,791,000 after acquiring an additional 433,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPM Bioimpact LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,834,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.83.

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More Tarsus Pharmaceuticals News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tarsus Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lifesci Capital upgraded TARS to “Strong?Buy” and published narrower FY?2026 and quarterly EPS losses (they now model materially smaller losses vs. consensus), supporting a more constructive recovery thesis for the name. Lifesci Capital report

Lifesci Capital upgraded TARS to “Strong?Buy” and published narrower FY?2026 and quarterly EPS losses (they now model materially smaller losses vs. consensus), supporting a more constructive recovery thesis for the name. Neutral Sentiment: Street consensus remains mixed-to-favorable (average “Moderate Buy”); Lifesci’s bullish view improves outlook but is not yet unanimous across analysts. Analyst consensus

Street consensus remains mixed-to-favorable (average “Moderate Buy”); Lifesci’s bullish view improves outlook but is not yet unanimous across analysts. Neutral Sentiment: Last reported quarter: slight EPS miss (reported ($0.20) vs. ($0.19) est.) but revenue beat — fundamentals are mixed and future price action depends on clinical/launch catalysts and execution. Quarterly results

Last reported quarter: slight EPS miss (reported ($0.20) vs. ($0.19) est.) but revenue beat — fundamentals are mixed and future price action depends on clinical/launch catalysts and execution. Neutral Sentiment: High institutional ownership (~90%) concentrates the float — can stabilize but also amplify moves if large holders or insiders trade. Ownership details

High institutional ownership (~90%) concentrates the float — can stabilize but also amplify moves if large holders or insiders trade. Negative Sentiment: Clustered insider selling across Mar 16–19: CEO Bobak Azamian sold multiple tranches (totaling ~34,600 shares across Mar 17–19 at ~$67–$69), Director William J. Link sold 12,500 shares, and several other senior officers trimmed positions — large, concentrated insider sales often create short?term downward pressure and raise questions about timing/intent. Insider sales roundup

Clustered insider selling across Mar 16–19: CEO Bobak Azamian sold multiple tranches (totaling ~34,600 shares across Mar 17–19 at ~$67–$69), Director William J. Link sold 12,500 shares, and several other senior officers trimmed positions — large, concentrated insider sales often create short?term downward pressure and raise questions about timing/intent. Negative Sentiment: Multiple SEC Form 4s disclose the CEO’s and other officers’ sales (detailed fills and dates are available in the filings), which investors may view as meaningful liquidity events rather than routine small trades. SEC Form 4 (example)

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

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Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for diseases of the eye and ocular surface. The company’s research platform centers on neuro?effector modulation to address underlying disease mechanisms rather than solely treating symptoms. Tarsus’s lead candidate, OC-01 (varenicline solution), is an intranasal formulation in Phase 3 development for the treatment of dry eye disease, a condition affecting millions worldwide and associated with significant patient discomfort and reduced quality of life.

In addition to its dry eye program, Tarsus is advancing preclinical and early?stage programs targeting other ophthalmic indications, including allergic conjunctivitis and retinal disorders.

Further Reading

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