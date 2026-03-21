AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Downgraded to Neutral Rating by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce cut shares of AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$20.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$34.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ACQ. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of AutoCanada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$42.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday. ATB Cormark Capital Markets decreased their price objective on AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Acumen Capital increased their target price on AutoCanada from C$35.50 to C$39.25 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial cut AutoCanada from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on AutoCanada from C$28.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$24.18.

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AutoCanada Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of ACQ opened at C$17.15 on Friday. AutoCanada has a twelve month low of C$14.00 and a twelve month high of C$35.48. The stock has a market cap of C$396.15 million, a PE ratio of -42.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 409.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.08.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.12 billion for the quarter. AutoCanada had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 3.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoCanada will post 2.4311927 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting AutoCanada

Here are the key news stories impacting AutoCanada this week:

Negative Sentiment: Q4 results missed expectations — AutoCanada reported C($0.06) EPS on C$1.12B revenue, posted a negative net margin (-0.18%) and negative ROE (-1.67%). Management commentary and the slide deck flagged market headwinds and an internal overhaul. Earnings Transcript

Q4 results missed expectations — AutoCanada reported C($0.06) EPS on C$1.12B revenue, posted a negative net margin (-0.18%) and negative ROE (-1.67%). Management commentary and the slide deck flagged market headwinds and an internal overhaul. Negative Sentiment: MarketWatch coverage highlights the share weakness tied to “market headwinds” and the company’s internal overhaul weighing on Q4 results — a narrative that likely pressured sentiment. MarketWatch Article

MarketWatch coverage highlights the share weakness tied to “market headwinds” and the company’s internal overhaul weighing on Q4 results — a narrative that likely pressured sentiment. Negative Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets cut its price target to C$24 (from C$36) — a sizable trim that signals reduced confidence in the recovery timeline. BayStreet.CA

BMO Capital Markets cut its price target to C$24 (from C$36) — a sizable trim that signals reduced confidence in the recovery timeline. Negative Sentiment: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce downgraded ACQ from “outperform” to “neutral” and cut its target to C$20 (from C$34), lowering buy-side momentum. BayStreet.CA

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce downgraded ACQ from “outperform” to “neutral” and cut its target to C$20 (from C$34), lowering buy-side momentum. Negative Sentiment: ATB Cormark lowered its target to C$22 (from C$25) and set a “sector perform” rating, reflecting more cautious near-term expectations. BayStreet.CA

ATB Cormark lowered its target to C$22 (from C$25) and set a “sector perform” rating, reflecting more cautious near-term expectations. Negative Sentiment: RBC trimmed its target to C$18 (from C$28), signaling limited upside and greater risk perception after Q4. BayStreet.CA

RBC trimmed its target to C$18 (from C$28), signaling limited upside and greater risk perception after Q4. Negative Sentiment: National Bank Financial downgraded ACQ to “hold” and cut its target to C$24 (from C$29), joining peers in reducing enthusiasm. BayStreet.CA

National Bank Financial downgraded ACQ to “hold” and cut its target to C$24 (from C$29), joining peers in reducing enthusiasm. Negative Sentiment: Canaccord Genuity moved ACQ from “buy” to “hold” and slashed its target to C$22 (from C$42), a steep reduction that removes a prior bullish driver. BayStreet.CA

AutoCanada Company Profile

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AutoCanada Inc operates car dealerships in Canada. The company offers new and used vehicles, spare parts, maintenance services, and customer financing. AutoCanada retails brands such as Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Audi, Volkswagen, BMW, Mini, Infiniti, Nissan, Hyundai, Kia, Fiat, Mitsubishi, and Subaru. The majority of revenue is generated in the new-vehicles sales segment.

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