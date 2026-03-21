Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Reduces Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,229 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 6.4% of Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $106,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13,080.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,481,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,752,000 after buying an additional 2,463,130 shares in the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 72,284.9% in the second quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 2,437,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434,556 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $305,974,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 39.6% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,755,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,946 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,931,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,735,000 after purchasing an additional 964,500 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $191.89 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $148.34 and a 52 week high of $205.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector. QUAL was launched on Jul 18, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

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