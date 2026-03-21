BE Semiconductor Industries NV (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BE Semiconductor Industries NV (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BESIY shares. Needham & Company LLC raised BE Semiconductor Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research report on Sunday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BE Semiconductor Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th.

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BE Semiconductor Industries Trading Down 2.4%

BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile

BESIY opened at $208.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.55. BE Semiconductor Industries has a one year low of $88.02 and a one year high of $235.17. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.51 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.60.

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BE Semiconductor Industries NV (OTCMKTS:BESIY), commonly known as BESI, is a global supplier of assembly equipment for the semiconductor industry. The company designs, develops and manufactures capital equipment used in the back-end production of semiconductor devices, including die attach, wire bonding and flip chip packaging systems. BESI’s platforms support a wide range of applications from memory and logic chips to advanced power devices and radio-frequency modules, enabling high precision, throughput and yield in device assembly and test processes.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Duiven, the Netherlands, BESI went public on Euronext Amsterdam in 1999.

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