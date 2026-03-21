BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) & Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUENW) Financial Analysis

Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUENW – Get Free Report) and BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cuentas and BlackBerry”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cuentas $1.79 million N/A N/A N/A N/A BlackBerry $534.90 million 3.55 -$79.00 million $0.03 107.17

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cuentas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BlackBerry.

54.5% of BlackBerry shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of BlackBerry shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cuentas and BlackBerry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cuentas N/A N/A N/A BlackBerry 4.02% 8.05% 4.78%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Cuentas and BlackBerry, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cuentas 0 0 0 0 0.00 BlackBerry 1 6 1 0 2.00

BlackBerry has a consensus price target of $5.10, indicating a potential upside of 58.63%. Given BlackBerry’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BlackBerry is more favorable than Cuentas.

Summary

BlackBerry beats Cuentas on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cuentas

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Cuentas Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile, prepaid debit, and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked, and underserved communities in the United States and internationally. It offers prepaid voice, text, and data mobile phone services; and domestic and international long-distance voice, text, and data telephony services. The company also provides a mobile app and general-purpose reloadable card, which are integrated into a fintech ecosystem that protects customers by depositing their funds in an FDIC insured bank account. In addition, it offers financial services, including direct ACH deposits, ATM access, retail and online purchases, peer to peer payments, cash reloads at various retailers, prepaid long distance telecom minutes, discounted gift cards for brands, and international and domestic mobile phone recharges. The company is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

About BlackBerry

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BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions. It also provides BlackBerry Technology Solutions (BTS); BlackBerry Certicom, a patented elliptic curve cryptography, which provides device security, anti-counterfeiting and product authentication solutions; BlackBerry Radar offers monitoring and telematics solutions; BlackBerry Professional; and cyber security consulting services. In addition, the company is involved in the patent licensing and legacy service access fees business. The company was formerly known as Research In Motion Limited and changed its name to BlackBerry Limited in July 2013. BlackBerry Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

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