Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Has $4.12 Million Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,285 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. South Plains Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 280.5% in the second quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 347.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

DLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $191.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down from $210.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.68.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.4%

DLR opened at $179.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.92, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.75 and its 200-day moving average is $167.20. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.95 and a 1-year high of $184.79.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.56%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: DLR) is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty’s offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty’s product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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