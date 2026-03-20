Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Acquires New Position in Camtek Ltd. $CAMT

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 0.07% of Camtek as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Camtek by 61.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Camtek in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Camtek during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Camtek during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Camtek alerts:

Camtek Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $172.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.25, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.53. Camtek Ltd. has a 12 month low of $47.41 and a 12 month high of $174.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.41. The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $128.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.10 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 10.23%.Camtek’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Camtek from $120.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Northland Securities lowered Camtek from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Camtek from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Camtek from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on CAMT

Camtek Company Profile

(Free Report)

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT) is a provider of automated inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor and printed circuit board (PCB) industries. The company develops, manufactures and markets a suite of inline and stand-alone systems that perform high?resolution 2D and 3D measurements, defect review and process control. Its products are used by integrated device manufacturers, foundries, OSAT (outsourced semiconductor assembly and test) providers, and PCB fabricators to optimize yield, improve product quality and reduce production costs.

Camtek’s core offerings include wafer inspection systems that detect and classify defects on patterned wafers, patterned wafer metrology tools for overlay and critical dimension measurements, and advanced packaging inspection platforms for 3D ICs and fan-out wafer-level packaging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.