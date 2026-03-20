Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Takes Position in Amer Sports, Inc. $AS

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 72,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AS. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amer Sports during the third quarter valued at $1,477,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amer Sports during the second quarter valued at $9,634,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Amer Sports in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,507,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Amer Sports by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 684,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,796,000 after buying an additional 58,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Amer Sports in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,218,000. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

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Amer Sports Price Performance

NYSE AS opened at $32.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.81. Amer Sports, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.21 and a 52 week high of $42.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.57, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amer Sports ( NYSE:AS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Amer Sports had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Amer Sports has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.150 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.280-0.300 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AS. Truist Financial set a $49.00 price target on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Amer Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amer Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.12.

View Our Latest Research Report on AS

Amer Sports Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) is a Helsinki-based sporting goods group that designs, develops and markets performance-oriented equipment, apparel and footwear across multiple sports. The company focuses on product innovation, brand-driven marketing and global distribution to serve athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, offering goods for activities such as skiing, running, hiking, tennis, golf and diving.

Amer Sports’ portfolio comprises well-known sports and outdoor brands, including Salomon (outdoor footwear and winter sports), Atomic (alpine skis and ski equipment), Arc’teryx (technical outerwear and climbing gear), Wilson (racquet and ball sports equipment) and Suunto (precision instruments and sports watches).

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