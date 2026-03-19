OnKure Therapeutics, Inc. $OKUR Shares Sold by Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. cut its holdings in shares of OnKure Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKUR – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 491,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,676 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned approximately 3.63% of OnKure Therapeutics worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in OnKure Therapeutics by 51.2% in the second quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 663,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 224,810 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in OnKure Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of OnKure Therapeutics by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,839,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Rangeley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of OnKure Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of OnKure Therapeutics by 417.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 782,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 631,008 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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OnKure Therapeutics Price Performance

OKUR stock opened at $4.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.45. OnKure Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $5.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OnKure Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:OKUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.16. As a group, analysts expect that OnKure Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OKUR. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of OnKure Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on OnKure Therapeutics from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised OnKure Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OnKure Therapeutics

OnKure Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

OnKure Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: OKUR) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for oncology and autoimmune diseases. Headquartered in Westlake Village, California, OnKure is advancing small molecule drug candidates designed to modulate key signaling pathways implicated in cancer cell growth and immune system function.

The company’s lead oncology asset, OKI-179, is an orally available histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitor being evaluated in Phase I and Phase II clinical studies for a range of solid tumors.

Further Reading

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