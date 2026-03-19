Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 67.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,087 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,201,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,214,773,000 after acquiring an additional 697,521 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,044,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,649,147,000 after acquiring an additional 615,566 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,718,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $412,045,000 after purchasing an additional 900,677 shares during the period. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 6,050,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $254,118,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,658,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $267,383,000 after purchasing an additional 24,755 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. Barclays increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.05.

Key Occidental Petroleum News

Here are the key news stories impacting Occidental Petroleum this week:

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $58.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 0.34. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 1 year low of $34.78 and a 1 year high of $59.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.84.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.13. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 9.14%.The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.60%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is an international energy company engaged primarily in the exploration, production and marketing of oil and natural gas. The company conducts upstream activities to discover and produce hydrocarbons and operates complementary midstream and marketing functions to transport and sell its production. Occidental also owns a chemicals business that manufactures and sells industrial chemicals and related products for a range of end markets.

Occidental’s operations are concentrated in the United States, with a significant presence in the Permian Basin, and it maintains exploration and production activities in several international regions, including parts of the Middle East, Latin America and Africa.

Further Reading

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