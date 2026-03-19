Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Takes $1.05 Million Position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF $SILJ

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 40,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 65,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 16,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 79,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period.
Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Stock Performance
SILJ opened at $29.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.51 and its 200-day moving average is $27.65. Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $41.10.
Key Stories Impacting Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF
- Positive Sentiment: Big-picture bullish thesis: Kitco argues a growing “physical realignment” could drive much higher long?term silver prices, which would benefit junior silver miners if realized. The great physical realignment: Gold $10,000, silver $200, and the death of the paper market
- Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical safe?haven support: FXEmpire highlights that Middle East tensions and Strait of Hormuz risks are underpinning safe?haven demand, which can boost precious metals and junior miners if escalation persists. Gold (XAUUSD) & Silver Price Forecast: $5000 Floor vs. FOMC War – Who Wins?
- Positive Sentiment: Junior?miner exploration news: Pinnacle Silver & Gold reported new polymetallic silver?lead?zinc mineralization, a reminder that discovery headlines can lift sentiment across small/ junior silver names that SILJ holds exposure to. Pinnacle Silver and Gold discovers new polymetallic mineralization at El Potrero
- Neutral Sentiment: Event?driven uncertainty ahead of Fed/PPI: Kitco notes modest price pressure as traders await PPI and the FOMC outcome — this increases volatility but is outcome?dependent. Modest price pressure on gold, silver ahead of PPI, FOMC conclusion
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical/support context: FXEmpire and Kitco commentary show gold/silver hovering around key support levels — could limit downside if supports hold, but a hawkish Fed or dollar strength would still weigh. Gold (XAUUSD), Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Remains Stuck Near $5000
- Neutral Sentiment: Allocation trends: ETF Trends piece on alternatives signals some advisors are reshaping portfolios — longer?term flows into alternatives could be mixed for junior?miner ETFs depending on positioning. Industry Experts Share How to Reshape Portfolios With Alternatives
- Negative Sentiment: Hot U.S. inflation sink: Kitco reports a stronger?than?expected inflation print knocked gold and silver lower today — directly bearish for SILJ since miners track metal prices. Hot U.S. inflation report sinks gold, silver
- Negative Sentiment: Metals plunge as oil spikes: FXEmpire and Proactive link rising oil and market risk to a sharp drop in gold/silver and a pullback in miners — sector momentum weakened and miners like those in SILJ have been sold off. Gold (XAUUSD), Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Dives 2 As Oil Prices Test New Highs
- Negative Sentiment: Miners underperform: Proactive highlights declines in listed miners (Fresnillo, Endeavour, others) as precious/industrial metals tumbled — a regional example of the risk facing SILJ’s holdings. Fresnillo other miners slide as gold, silver and copper prices tumble as oil spikes
Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Profile
The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.
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