Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Takes $1.05 Million Position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF $SILJ

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 40,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 65,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 16,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 79,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period.

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Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Stock Performance

SILJ opened at $29.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.51 and its 200-day moving average is $27.65. Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $41.10.

Key Stories Impacting Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Profile

Here are the key news stories impacting Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF this week:

(Free Report)

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

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