CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Stock Position in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR $BHP

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 757,688 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 33,337 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $42,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SIH Partners LLLP raised its position in BHP Group by 937.5% during the third quarter. SIH Partners LLLP now owns 1,856,704 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,739 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BHP Group by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,465,421 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $193,197,000 after purchasing an additional 697,316 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,234,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1,769.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 464,133 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,875,000 after purchasing an additional 439,304 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,842,252 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,098,484,000 after purchasing an additional 429,330 shares in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on BHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from $49.50 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

BHP Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $68.30 on Thursday. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $39.73 and a 52 week high of $83.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

BHP Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 399.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th.

Key Stories Impacting BHP Group

Here are the key news stories impacting BHP Group this week:

BHP Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group is an Anglo-Australian natural resources company engaged principally in the exploration, development, production and marketing of commodities. Its core businesses include the extraction and processing of iron ore, copper, metallurgical and thermal coal, nickel and other minerals. BHP operates large-scale mining and processing assets and supplies raw materials used across steelmaking, energy and industrial supply chains.

The company has a global operating footprint with significant assets and projects in Australia and the Americas, and commercial activities that serve customers worldwide.

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