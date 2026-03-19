Dillard’s, Inc. $DDS Shares Sold by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the quarter. Dillard’s comprises 0.7% of Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $12,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 1.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Dillard’s by 2.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Dillard’s by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dillard’s by 5.3% during the third quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Dillard’s Price Performance

DDS opened at $583.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $632.50 and a 200-day moving average of $624.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.30. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $282.24 and a 1-year high of $741.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $13.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.98 by $3.07. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $13.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $524.00 to $449.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Dillard’s from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $519.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on DDS

Dillard’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dillard’s, Inc (NYSE:DDS), headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, is a U.S.-based department store chain founded by William T. Dillard in 1938. Over more than eight decades of operation, the company has grown from a single store in Nashville, Arkansas, to a prominent retailer with a national footprint. Dillard’s equity is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DDS.

The company operates approximately 280 departmental stores across 29 states, offering a broad assortment of merchandise that includes men’s and women’s apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home furnishings.

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