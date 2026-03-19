CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR $TCOM

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 760,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,361 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $57,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the third quarter worth approximately $56,979,000. Faithward Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,788,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 601.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the third quarter worth $205,000. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TCOM. Weiss Ratings downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research lowered Trip.com Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Thursday, February 26th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Trip.com Group Trading Down 0.9%

TCOM stock opened at $51.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of -0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.51. Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $49.48 and a 52 week high of $78.99.

More Trip.com Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Trip.com Group this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Multiple firms are issuing deadline reminders urging investors who bought TCOM ADS between April 30, 2024 and January 13, 2026 to contact counsel before the May 11, 2026 lead?plaintiff cutoff; these notices increase visibility of the litigation but are procedural in nature. ROSEN Deadline Notice

Multiple firms are issuing deadline reminders urging investors who bought TCOM ADS between April 30, 2024 and January 13, 2026 to contact counsel before the May 11, 2026 lead?plaintiff cutoff; these notices increase visibility of the litigation but are procedural in nature. Neutral Sentiment: Several additional firms (Kirby McInerney, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter, Faruqi & Faruqi, Robbins LLP, etc.) have published near-identical notices encouraging potential claimants to come forward — this amplifies publicity around the suit and could increase the pool of plaintiffs. Kirby McInerney Notice

Several additional firms (Kirby McInerney, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter, Faruqi & Faruqi, Robbins LLP, etc.) have published near-identical notices encouraging potential claimants to come forward — this amplifies publicity around the suit and could increase the pool of plaintiffs. Negative Sentiment: Plaintiffs’ counsel (Hagens Berman et al.) highlight a prior ~17% share drop on Jan. 14 and link that move to alleged concealment of regulatory/antitrust scrutiny and issues with an AI price?adjustment tool — these allegations, if substantiated, raise legal and regulatory risk that can pressure valuation. Hagens Berman Report

Plaintiffs’ counsel (Hagens Berman et al.) highlight a prior ~17% share drop on Jan. 14 and link that move to alleged concealment of regulatory/antitrust scrutiny and issues with an AI price?adjustment tool — these allegations, if substantiated, raise legal and regulatory risk that can pressure valuation. Negative Sentiment: Other firms (e.g., Levi & Korsinsky, Pomerantz) allege Trip.com may have downplayed anti?monopoly enforcement risk — such accusations increase the chance of costly litigation, regulatory scrutiny, and reputational damage, factors that tend to depress investor sentiment and shares. Levi & Korsinsky Alert

Other firms (e.g., Levi & Korsinsky, Pomerantz) allege Trip.com may have downplayed anti?monopoly enforcement risk — such accusations increase the chance of costly litigation, regulatory scrutiny, and reputational damage, factors that tend to depress investor sentiment and shares. Negative Sentiment: The proliferation of filings and publicity from many plaintiff firms raises the probability of a larger, more consequential class action and potential settlements or penalties—this raises uncertainty for earnings multiples and could keep trader/investor appetite muted. Pomerantz Alert

About Trip.com Group

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ: TCOM) is a China-based online travel services company that provides a broad range of consumer and business travel products. The company operates consumer-facing travel platforms and mobile apps that enable users to search, book and manage hotel reservations, airline tickets, packaged tours, rail travel, car rentals, airport transfers and local activities. It also offers corporate travel management and B2B solutions that support travel suppliers and downstream distribution partners.

Headquartered in Shanghai, Trip.com Group serves customers across China and increasingly in international markets through a portfolio of brands and global distribution channels.

See Also

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