CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 49,423 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 242,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,423 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $63,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth $638,968,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Marriott International by 21.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,175,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,119 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at about $196,579,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Marriott International by 7.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,921,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,825,000 after purchasing an additional 330,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 27,221.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 315,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,214,000 after purchasing an additional 314,403 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Marriott International Trading Down 1.5%

Marriott International stock opened at $322.52 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.40 and a 12-month high of $370.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $331.32 and a 200 day moving average of $299.81.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 84.23% and a net margin of 9.93%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.320-11.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.550 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 26th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 9,456 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $3,387,612.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,750. This trade represents a 46.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.03, for a total value of $716,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,633.97. This represents a 7.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,540 shares of company stock valued at $34,274,055. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $353.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $328.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $323.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on Marriott International

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company’s brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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