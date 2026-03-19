CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 10,455 Shares of Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 548,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,455 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $78,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 3.3% during the third quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its stake in Datadog by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Datadog by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DDOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Datadog and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a $165.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $220.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Thirty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other news, Director Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $2,534,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,837.20. This represents a 92.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 68,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $7,618,637.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 704,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,910,913.34. The trade was a 8.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 440,112 shares of company stock valued at $54,788,144. Corporate insiders own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of DDOG opened at $131.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 423.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 1.31. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.63 and a 1 year high of $201.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.56.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Datadog had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $953.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.080-2.160 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.510 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Datadog

(Free Report)

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog’s platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company’s product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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